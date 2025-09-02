New Disney Footage To Be Attached to Re-Releases (Exclusive)

In the era of struggling cinema, re-releases are all the rage and Disney is capitalising on that as much as possible, with every big movie that people may be interested in seeing getting a release in theatres again, including newly-released Lilo and Stitch being put back into cinemas this weekend, but also last year’s first theatrical release of the covid era Disney+ Pixar movies.

This is continuing into this year with a re-release of Toy Story to celebrate the film’s 30th anniversary on September 12th, which also just happens to be 10 months before the release of the next film in the franchise, Toy Story 5.

We can exclusively reveal that first look footage for Toy Story 5 will be shown before the Toy Story re-release showings. Whilst no specific details are known yet, it will feature the first footage from the upcoming film and offer fans a first look glance at the next big event of the summer a whole year ahead of its release. It is possible that this first look is the same that was shown privately to fans at last month’s Destination D23 event.

Toy Story 30th Anniversary Re-Release / Image Courtesy of Pixar

Toy Story 5 picks up with Bonnie now eight years old and increasingly distracted by a new gadget, a frog-shaped kids’ tablet called ‘Lily Pad’, which leaves Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and the rest of the toys questioning their place in her life. This ‘Toys Meet Tech’ narrative is set to explore the relevance of playthings in a digital age, highlighting their resilience as they fight to remain meaningful, and concept footage shown at D23 highlights multiple Buzz Lightyears stranded on a deserted island, proving that the film will retain the humour and heart of the previous movies.

As well as this, we can also reveal that a special clip for Avatar: Fire and Ash will show before reshowings of Avatar: The Way of Water later this year.

Avatar: Fire and Ash continues James Cameron’s Pandora saga with Jake Sully and Neytiri still grieving their son Neteyam while facing the rise of the Ash People, a fierce Na’vi clan living near volcanoes who reject Eywa and ignite new tribal conflict. This emotionally charged chapter promises to be darker and more morally complex than its predecessors as the Sully family must navigate grief and shifting alliances against an enemy who forces them to question not just survival but cultural unity.

Avatar: Fire and Ash / Image Courtesy of 20th Century Studios

Thanks for reading this article for updates on the new Disney footage for for Toy Story 5 and Avatar: Fire and Ash attached to the upcoming re-releases.